ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — After suffering their first loss a week ago, Seth Enos said he and his Edgewood teammates were more than ready to get back to business.
“We were just looking to be us,” the senior said. “Last week we weren’t us. We’re a very aggressive team. The issues we had last week were from us not being the aggressive team we are. So, we didn’t think about anything but being aggressive. We came in and we wanted to be violent the whole time.”
Violent, aggressive, whatever term you choose, it fit the Warriors well Thursday night as they jumped on Chagrin Falls for two touchdowns early in the first quarter and cruised to a 40-0 Chagrin Valley Conference win at Corlew Stadium.
Zeke Lucas recovered a fumble on the second play from scrimmage that led to him plunging across the goal line four plays later.
That was followed up by an onside kick that Ben Schwartfigure fell on, setting up another short field and another score. Tony Hall scored on a 1-yard run.
A week ago at Hawken, in a 56-38 loss, the opposition
got out early and the Warriors were not able to make up the difference.
On Thursday night, Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper threw down a challenge for his team.
“The goal tonight was to start fast,” Cooper explained. “The last few weeks we just haven’t started fast, and last week it came back to bite us because Hawken is a quality program. We got the turnover on the first drive, then the onside kick. Last week we weren’t prepared to start, but now we understand the importance of just one quarter.”
Edgewood kept things going in the second quarter getting an 11-yard touchdown run from Anthony Hunt, then a 16-yard carry to the end zone from Enos for a 28-0 halftime lead.
Offensively, Edgewood was without the services of Jacob Ernst, who was dealing with a concussion. But the Warriors still had numerous weapons at work. Hall not only completed 12 of 15 passes for 144 yards, but also went for 111 on the ground.
Hunt had another 97 while Lucas and Enos combined for 80. Riley Baldwin also had a touchdown reception.
Defensively, the Warriors got interceptions from Hunter Braat and Hall.
“We breed an environment every single day in practice that is all about competition,” Cooper explained. “Our young guys are ready to play and they’re chomping at the bit. Baldwin showed us last week at Hawken that the moment is not too big for him. That’s what competition can do for you.”
Enos added, “We have some phenomenal athletes on this team that helps us get ready every week and those front five upfront make all of us look good.”
The competition will be pretty intense next week as they head west to take on Geneva. The Eagles are 4-0 going into their game at Perry tonight. A year ago, Geneva won big for Edgewood 41-8.
This year’s Warriors team however seems to have a much different mindset.
“We’re not looking past anyone,” Enos said. “We respect each and every team, but we also know that we are just as good of a team as anyone we meet. It’s not a matter of who we meet, it’s a matter of how we look at ourselves. We focus on what we do, not what others do.”
