When All-Big 12 point guard Nijel Pack received a two-year, $800,000 deal to promote the app LifeWallet after he transferred from Kansas State to Miami in April, it raised eyebrows.
A month later, in a meeting with business leaders in Birmingham, Alabama, Alabama coach Nick Saban claimed Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher “bought every player” in the school’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class with a collective the school formed that raised $30 million for promotional deals. Fisher, a former assistant under Saban more than 20 years ago at LSU, vehemently denied the claims.
The NCAA adopted an interim Name, Image and Likeness policy on June 30, 2021, which stipulated schools could not use the deals for athletes as a recruiting inducement.
But it hasn’t stopped schools finding loopholes to create big-money deals designed to either keep top players on campus or, in the case of Pack, pry them from other schools.
The NCAA is reportedly looking into Pack’s deal, furnished by Miami booster and Miami-based attorney John Ruiz. A former Indiana All-Star from Indianapolis, Pack bypassed offers to play closer to home for Big Ten schools Purdue and Ohio State to join the Hurricanes. But the gray area of whether Pack accepted the deal before or after he chose to enroll at Miami remains.
Both Pack, who told ESPN he chose Miami because of his relationship with head coach Jim Larranaga, and Ruiz, have denied wrongdoing.
The rise of collectives — business entities that support school-athletic teams and are formed under state laws to generate or pool revenue used to furnish NIL deals — has created another method for schools to lure and compensate student-athletes.
Nearly every Power 5 conference member has created a collective of some form, either for profit or non-profit. Indiana has created the non-profit Hoosier For Good Program, a 5013c which compensates selected athletes from all of its sports programs to make appearances for charitable causes.
IU athletes involved in the Hoosier For Good program include men’s basketball players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, football players Jack Tuttle and Matthew Bedford and women’s basketball players Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes.
NO CONSISTENCY
Indiana football coach Tom Allen supports NIL, but wants uniform guidelines in place to create a more level playing field.
“Every state is different,” Allen said. “There’s no consistency. Conferences have different things, but it’s really state to state based on the rules that you have, how your boosters feel about it.”
That’s an issue being tackled by the NCAA Division I transformation committee, which includes Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio athletic director Julie Cromer.
The NCAA has lobbied Congress to provide an antitrust exemption or enact uniform NIL legislation, but so far Congress has yet to act.
Another reality, Sankey said, is the 9-0 decision in the NCAA vs. Alston Supreme Court case, which sets a legal precedent that makes it difficult to place guardrails on how student-athletes are compensated.
KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES
According to Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises, Ohio State coach Ryan Day in early June told Columbus-area business owners during a meeting the Buckeyes needed $13 million to keep their roster from the previous season intact.
Less than a week after Day’s admission, Penn State football coach James Franklin didn’t mince words when fielding questions about the Nittany Lions’ standing in the current NIL landscape and how much money in NIL deals the program would need to remain competitive in the Big Ten East and nationally.
“I don’t know what schools you’re talking about, but if we want to compete with the schools that [the media] writes articles about us competing with, why wouldn’t our number be the same as others?” Franklin said. “If School X has a number, and we’re supposed to be competing with School X, why would our number be different?”
Penn State currently has two NIL collectives in Success with Honor and Nittany Commonwealth.
The university system, which includes 20 campuses, counts more than 700,000 people among its living alumni.
In the past year, however, it’s been shown a large alumni base alone doesn’t automatically equal a treasure chest of money for NIL.
Although Franklin didn’t give a firm number when asked how much money Penn State’s football program needs to compete during the NIL era, he did say, “More than the numbers you’ve heard.”
NIL hasn’t only shifted the recruiting paradigm.
Some coaches have said they now have to re-recruit their players each season, making sure they’re content with their role and standing with their respective programs. NIL, coupled with new transfer rules, makes it much easier for players to leave their programs and contribute right away to new ones.
As a result, coaches and administrators have alleged roster tampering by programs looking to pluck players with the promise of lucrative NIL deals. First-year Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft addressed the issue during his introductory press conference in May and said it was one that needs to be addressed.
“What I’ve learned in the past year is there’s a lot of sharks in the water and they’re attacking, and we have to protect our athletes,” Kraft said. “Because there’s a lot of things happening that, candidly, I don’t really agree with. I think the NIL legislation was great. I really do. I’m a believer. I think athletes should absolutely have the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness. I do have an issue with people calling others on rosters, offering them money to go into the portal. That’s what is happening, and we have to find a way to fix that.”
